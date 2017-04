NEW YORK — New York is one step away from becoming the first and only state in the nation to offer tuition-free college to middle-class residents.

It’s called the Excelsior Scholarship – a free tuition plan included in the state budget.

A national first. New York will proudly be 1st in nation to offer free college tuition for families who make up to $125K/year. pic.twitter.com/kGNgp3YnNn — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 8, 2017

Lawmakers are expected to formally approve it on Monday.

The Excelsior Scholarship would cover college tuition for students whose families earn less than $125,000 a year and who are accepted to one of the state’s public community colleges or public four-year universities.

If approved, the program will be phased in over three years, first applying to families earning up to $100,000 this fall.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, those who take advantage of the scholarship must be enrolled full-time and maintain a certain grade point average and number of credits each year.