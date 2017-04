DENVER, Colo. — An inmate who escaped from the Colorado Correctional Center Friday was apprehended in Denver Saturday, the Colorado Department of Corrections confirmed.

According to officials, 25-year-old Adam Vigil was first reported missing around 10 p.m. Friday.

He was apprehended by the Denver Police Department just after 6 a.m. Saturday.

He is convicted of fraud and criminal trespassing out of El Paso County and second-degree burglary out of Pueblo County.