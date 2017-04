Related Coverage Lillians of Monument to give away free prom dresses for those in need

MONUMENT, Colo. — Dozens of lucky local girls went home Saturday with the prom dress of their dreams.

Lillians Boutique teamed up with community members bringing together about 60 donated dresses for teens in the area to try on.

It’s a chance for them to find the perfect fit, perfect color and take it home for free along with jewelry and shoes to match.

“What maybe could have been a dream now is a dream come true. They can go to the prom and actually pick the color that they want and just feel good about themselves and that’s what we’re all about,” said owner Elma Gonzalez. “We’re trying to just give back to the community so that they can have a fun time at the prom and an opportunity to do that.”

Anyone can come pick out their very own prom gown.

If you didn’t make it Saturday, they will be open today from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Gonzalez said she can even bring the dresses to you.

Lillians Boutique is also accepting dress donations up to the third week of this month.