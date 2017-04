FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain Police are investigating an accidental shooting near the 700 Block of Progress Drive.

Police say the victim is a three to four year old girl, who suffered a wound to the head. She is currently being treated at Memorial Hospital.

According to police, it is unknown how the injury occurred. Detectives are still looking into what happened.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Fountain Police Department at 382-8555.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.