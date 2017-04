ORLANDO, Fla. — A recall has been issued for a prepackaged salad mix after a dead bat was found inside a bag sold at Walmart, according to the CDC.

The bat was sent to the CDC after it was found in a bag of Fresh Express Organic Marketside Spring Mix, but the CDC said “the deteriorated condition of the bat did not allow for CDC to definitively rule out whether this bat had rabies.”

The CDC said the risk of transmission of rabies is considered to be very low, but because it isn’t zero, the two people who ate the salad were recommended to start post-exposure rabies treatment.

Those two people are reported to be in good health and show no signs of rabies, according to the CDC.

Fresh Express has recalled packages of the salad mix sold at Walmarts in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

