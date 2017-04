COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for your help finding a missing at-risk woman.

Police say 63-year-old Donna D’Agonstino was last seen at her home located at 2502 Bennett Avenue in Colorado Springs.

D’Agonstino is described as a white woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and a black baseball cap with white lettering.

Officials say D’Agonstino is at risk because she has full dementia and left her home without her medications, including insulin.

She may be attempting to hitch a ride to California, according to police.

If you see her, contact law enforcement immediately.