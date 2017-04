COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman living in Colorado Springs says, employees at the Golden Corral on Powers are treating her mentally disabled brother unfairly.

Marisol Irizarry Gerth and her husband are the caregivers of her 33-year-old brother, Ray.

According to Irizarry Gerth, her brother works as a dish-washer at the Golden Corral and says, employees working there haven’t always acted in compliance, with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“My brother does a good job and he doesn’t deserve to be abused while working or be afraid to show up to work because somebody there might attack him,” said Irizarry Gerth.

Irizarry Gerth adds, it all started about a month back, when her brother’s hours got cut.

She says, when Ray called to ask why, he went into an anxiety attack when they started critiquing him.

They then allegedly fired Ray when he said he had to take his medication, which makes him drowsy and he may be a little late for his shift.

“They basically told him, to not bother coming in anymore if he has an anxiety issue and can’t get to work,” said Irizarry Gerth.

The next incident, happened this weekend when an employee allegedly became aggressive with Ray.

“The employee threw a trashcan at him and threatened him with a physical fist fight,” said Irizarry Gerth.

When Ray called the next day, he told the manager he was having severe anxiety on returning to work.

“The manager on duty basically insulted him and said he was tired of his anxiety issues and berated him and disconnected the call with him” said Irizarry Gerth.

Irizarry Gerth says, neither her or her husband were contacted.

She says it’s especially concerning, because she’s been told time and time again, Ray does a good job.

“When you have someone, that’s a good, loyal employee, who shows up and cares and does above and beyond then you defend them,” said Irizarry Gerth.

Irizarry Gerth says she reached out to the Regional Manager Sunday morning, who also took care of and apologized for the previous incident with Ray.

He also spoke with employees about the Americans with Disabilities Act and spoke with managers about the rules and protocol when working with the disabled.

So far, as of Sunday though, she hasn’t heard anything back on this most recent incident.

FOX21 also reached out to the Regional Manager, who said he couldn’t speak about this incident because of employee privacy rights.

He did say, though he’d send over a statement, but we haven’t received that.

We also sent an email to the Golden Corral headquarters and are still waiting for a response.