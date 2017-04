COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It isn’t a fun job, but it has to be done – that’s why there’s April Stools Day!

It’s Bear Creek Dog Park’s annual event where people can give back by picking up after pets.

If left untreated, pet waste can contaminate our streams.

Bear Creek is especially vulnerable because of all the use the park gets.

It’s actually the county’s most used park system, with 90,000 visitors bringing their pups every year.