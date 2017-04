LA JUNTA, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a high-speed race between two drivers ended in a crash. One of the cars involved had three children inside.

It happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. about half a mile south of Highway 50.

Troopers say a pickup truck and van were racing side by side on Otero County Road 27.

The pickup truck, driven by a 17-year-old boy from La Junta, drifted off the right side of the road into a ditch and rolled two times. The driver was wearing his sea tbelt and sustained minor injuries.

The van, driven by 20-year-old Merisa Maldona also from La Junta, swerved to avoid the truck and rolled into a ditch. Maldona was wearing her seat belt and sustained moderate injuries.

In the van were three other passengers – a one-year-old, two-year-old and 12-year-old. The one and two-year-old boys were secured in car seats and the 12-year-old girl was wearing a seat belt. They all sustained sustained minor injuries.

Al injured were transported to Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Troopers say alcohol is not suspected as a factor in this crash.