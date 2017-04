ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a man who was accidentally released from a jail in Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Shannon Owens was released on Friday after he presented himself as another inmate who was set to be freed.

Shannon, who lived in Aurora before he was jailed, was being held on a parole violation.

If you know of Owens’ whereabouts or see him, call 911 or the Adam County Sheriff’s Office at 303-288-1535.