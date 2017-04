Related Coverage Colorado Springs man won’t be charged after choking man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for multiple suspects who robbed a victim at gunpoint early Saturday.

It happened around 1:14 a.m. near the 3600 block of Michigan Avenue, near Airport and Chelton Roads.

Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint by four to six men who fled the area in two cars.

The suspects stole the victim’s purse containing cash and personal items and were last seen heading north on Overton Street.

Officers checked the area but were unable to find the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.