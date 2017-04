COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was approached by suspects who dragged him from his car and assaulted him.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on S. Circle Drive toward I-25 form Janitell Road.

Police say the victim was in his car when a dark-colored SUV pulled in front of him. Between three to four suspects then got out of the car and exchanged words with the victim, who was then pulled from his car and assaulted.

Authorities say one of the suspects got into the victim’s car and drove off.

The victim did not recognize the suspects; he suffered minor injuries.

No weapons were used, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.