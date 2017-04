COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We have an update on the U.S. Olympic Museum set to be constructed in downtown Colorado Springs.

Good news! The groundbreaking could be in the next several weeks.

This comes after a Colorado Springs redevelopment agency agreed Friday to issue bonds that will help fund the project.

With funds to cover the $75 million price tag, officials hope to start excavating in early May.

The project is estimated to take two years.