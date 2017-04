COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested after he collided with a patrol car, damaged a parked car and fence, and nearly hit a police officer while trying to escape arrest early Saturday.

It happened around 1:35 a.m. on Dorchester Drive.

While on patrol, police found a suspicious car with two people sleeping inside. When the two woke up and saw the officers, they drove away.

While fleeing the scene, the two hit a patrol car, causing minor damage and almost hitting a police officer standing nearby.

A short car chase began but ended when the suspects crashed a few blocks away, damaging a parked car and fence, according to police.

Authorities say the suspects still attempted to drive away but didn’t get far because of the damage done to the car.

Police arrested Zakkary Haze and charged him with attempted assault on a peace officer, criminal mischief, drug offenses and other traffic offenses.