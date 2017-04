COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Risa and Goody Goodwin of Pals & Paintbrushes join FOX21 Weekend Morning News as April’s Maker of the Month!

The Goodwins host workshops around the state and provide you and your pals with the pallets, patterns, paint and everything you need to create that artsy piece you’ve been wanting to come to life.

You pick the place and pals and they provide you with the rest!

No prior painting experience is needed and they even offer themes for you to choose from if you’re having trouble picking one.

If you aren’t looking to get your hands dirty, you can browse their online store to take a look at crafts already on sale.