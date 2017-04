COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — “The Heat Is On” in southern Colorado as local police departments are on the hunt for drunk drivers.

CDOT along with Colorado State Patrol kicked off their Springs Events Enforcement Friday.

It runs from now until May 15.

Last year, 1,555 people were arrested for drunk driving during the 5-week enforcement.

A total 108 law enforcement agencies from across the state are taking part in the crackdown.

“With warmer weather, we know more Coloradans will hit the roads to enjoy the outdoors,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety. “We ask those who drink alcohol or consume cannabis do so only if they plan a sober ride. Impaired driving is not a risk worth taking.”

In April and May 2016, there were 94 traffic-related fatalities on Colorado roads. Of that number, 40 percent involved were impaired drivers.

The start of spring also marks the return of baseball season, so CDOT is bringing impaired driving awareness to Coors Field.

Posters will be placed throughout the stadium and a public service announcement featuring the Rockies players will be played on the Jumbotron each game, reminding fans to enjoy the game responsibly.

>> Click here to learn more about the campaign and view safety tips.