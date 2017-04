COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s Subs nationwide donated 100 percent of sales to local charities and raised over $5.5 million.

In Colorado Springs, the 8 participating Jersey Mike’s raised $22,508 for Springs Rescue Mission, according to officials with Jersey Mike’s.

“I would like to thank our extraordinary customers, franchise owners, team members and charity partners who helped us raise the most ever during Jersey Mike’s 7th Annual Month of Giving in March,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “Our mission statement has always been focused on making a difference in people’s lives, and the over $5.5 million raised this March will go a long way toward supporting the good work of our local partner charities.”

During the month of March, customers were invited to come in to their local Jersey Mike’s restaurant and make a donation to a local designated charity partner.

The charity recipients included schools, hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

