COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are responding to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Saturday.

Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted around 2:45 p.m. traffic in the area of E. Woodmen Road and N. Marksheffel was severely backed up due to a traffic accident and advised drivers to avoid the area.

COLOSPGS: 77777711*TA E21,FALFD,73

E WOODMEN RD/N MARKSHEFFEL major back ups expect please avoid the area — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 8, 2017

Just before 4:30 p.m., Colorado Springs police confirmed they were responding to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in the same area.

PIO responding to Marksheffel and Woodman. Auto-Ped fatality. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 8, 2017

We have a crew on the way and are working to get more details.

Right now, westbound Woodmen remains closed at Mohawk due to the investigation.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.