COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for three boys who tried to rob a cab driver early Thursday.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the area of 1700 S. Wahsatch Avenue near Hunter Street.

Police say the suspects were inside the cab and once at the destination they started to pay but one suspect took out a gun and demanded money from the cab driver.

The suspects fled the area on foot when the cab driver told them he didn’t have any money.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic boys and one black boy around 13 to 15-years-old. They were all wearing dark clothing.

Officers checked the area but could not find the suspects.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.