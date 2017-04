A man was arrested Thursday following a months-long investigation into cocaine distribution.

After using a variety of investigative techniques, Colorado Springs police said they executed several search warrants to arrest Tomas Curiel Galindo. He was arrested around 12:30 in the 5500 block of East Pikes Peak, near Airport and Powers.

According to police, Galindo, 44, a “main target of the investigation”, was arrested for Unlawful Distribution of a controlled substance. About 900 grams of cocaine, 3.7 grams of heroin and $33,000 in U.S. cash was seized.

Colorado Springs Police Department’s Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division initiated the investigation. They were assisted in the arrest by CSPD Special Enforcement Division’s Tactical Enforcement, K-9 and Motorcycle Units, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit and CSPD patrol Division.