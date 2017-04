Prom season is here, and if you’re on budget, looking for a dress we have some good news for you.

Lillians of Monument (251 Front St #4, Monument, CO 80132) is having a free dress giveaway Saturday April 8th, 2016.

Thanks to the community’s help, 52 dresses were donated for the cause.

At the event tomorrow, will be Darla Allgood, the ‘Queen of Queens for Today’s International Women.’

“We are passing out all these beautiful prom dresses for girls that can’t afford them,” said Allgood.

Allgood said she will be dressed up as the fairy godmother, hoping to find every girl something they’ll love.

“I have five boys, so I’ve never been able to buy a prom dress, so if I can help these young girls out it does my heart good,” said Allgood.

Allgood, adds the community has been a big help.

“I’ve got dresses from people from Parker, to Denver, to Colorado Springs, here, I mean it’s just been amazing,” said Allgood.

Allgood said, the collection only took a month to gather, including accessories.

“Shoes, purses, jewelry, everything that Cinderella would want,” said Allgood.

The dress giveaway is happening from noon until four and will be on a first come first serve basis.

If you’d like to help, Lillians of Monument says, they’ll be collecting dresses all throughout April, so girls who may miss tomorrow’s event can still have a chance.