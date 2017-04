Robberies in Colorado Springs are slightly up compared to last year.

According to Colorado Springs police, robberies at businesses went up about seven percent, from 41 to 44 during the first quarter of the year.

As for personal robberies, that increase was about 12 percent from 2016 to 2017, with a total of 72.

Both business and personal robberies in the past five years were lowest in 2015, but have steadily increased since.