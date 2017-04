A Colorado Springs man will not face charges after he placed another man in a choke hold to the point of unconsciousness.

The District Attorney’s office said it was on January 22nd that Craig Uehling confronted 25-year-old Scottie Smith Jr. Uehling believed Smith was breaking into cars, and chased him through a couple of yards on Ruskin Drive North. When Uehling caught up to him, Smith hit Uehling twice in the face with a closed fist. To prevent being hit a third time, Uehling placed Smith in a choke in order to subdue him. Smith lost consciousness but was revived by medical personnel; Smith suffered serious bodily injury, according to the DA’s office. It was later determined that Smith had items from three separate cars, including Uehling’s, in his possession.

Pursuant to Colorado law, a person may defendant himself from what he reasonably believes to be the use or imminent use of unlawful physical force if he uses the degree of force which he reasonably believes to be necessary for that purpose. The person is not required to retreat in order to claim the right to employ force in his defense. A person may also use reasonable and appropriate physical force upon another person when and to the extent he reasonably believes it necessary to prevent what he reasonably believes is an attempt by the other person to commit theft. Finally, a private citizen may use reasonable and appropriate physical force upon another person when and to the extent he reasonably believes it necessary to effect an arrest of a person who has committed a crime in his presence.

The following excerpt from the District Attorney’s office statement indicates why Uehling will not be charged with a crime: In order to charge someone with a crime under these circumstances, the People must be able to disprove these affirmative defenses beyond a reasonable doubt. Given the fact that Mr. Smith was the first to use physical force, the People do not believe they can meet this burden, and therefore, will not be charging Mr. Uehling with a crime arising from these events.