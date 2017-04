Colorado Springs police have arrested two men in separate 7-11 robberies.

CSPD says 22-year-old Anthony Jaquil Robinson was arrested after allegedly robbing the 7-11 near Austin Bluffs and Barnes shortly after midnight. According to police, two masked men entered the convenience store about 12:30 Thursday morning, demanded and received cash at gunpoint and left the area on foot. Police were able to track down Robinson walking in the area, and are still trying to identify the second suspect.

CSPD also made an arrest Wednesday in a March 22nd robbery on North Academy Blvd. Justin Kyle Leonard, 29, is accused of robbing the 7-11 convenience store at Constitution and Academy at gunpoint. Police say the clerk refused to hand over the money, and was subsequently shot in the foot by the suspect as he ran to a getaway car.