Heroin use in Colorado is on the rise.

A new study looks at how often the drug is being found, the deaths its caused and where its being used most.

The report was written by the ‘Heroin Response Work Group,’ which studied the years 2011 though 2015.

Several agencies contributed to the report including; The Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Statewide, heroin-related deaths doubled between 2011 and 2015, rising from 79 deaths to 160.

Law enforcement agencies are also seeing more of the drug, in 2011, only 16 pounds of heroin were confiscated, compared to nearly 270 pounds in 2015.

A Colorado mother says, her son’s addiction first started in high school.

The story of Cyndee Rae Lutz’s son is not uncommon, he first started using prescription pain killers, before making the move to needles.

“I learned what they do when they can’t afford the expensive Oxycontin that they are addicted to, and they make the switch to heroin,” said Cyndee.

Nearly 70-percent of Colorado users say, this was their story too, but it’s not just having an impact on users and their families, its affecting their unborn babies as well.

The study shows, Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome rose 83-percent from 2010 to 2015.

It happens when a baby is born drug dependent, because their pregnant mother used opiate drugs.

The study also included a map of where heroin is being used most in the state.

The brighter the blue, like in southern Colorado, the more users a county has.

Pueblo County stands out, because it saw both the highest rate of users and the most heroin-related deaths, more than three-times the state’s average.