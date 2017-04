Fort Carson is mourning the loss of one of their military dogs today.

Dragon was a Military Working Dog, part of the 69th Military Police Detachment, 759th Military Police battalion. He served in the military for more than 9 years.

According to Fort Carson, Dragon was born in April 2006, and entered active service as a drug-detection dog in November 2007. He was stationed in Italy; Qatar; Honduras; and Fort Carson. He had nine soldier partners, the last being Spc. Kevin Adams, a military policeman with the 759th MP.

Dragon was diagnosed with non-operative, aggressive cancer at the end of March. As part of the end-of-watch ceremony held at Fort Carson Thursday, Dragon was given a steak dinner and got to play ball.