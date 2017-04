FORT CARSON, Colo. — Nearly 6,000 soldiers from Colorado, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Texas will travel to a remote training site for a two-week training exercise.

About 5,000 soldiers from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Sustainment Bridge as well as other Fort Carson units and about 750 soldiers from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Fort Hood, Texas will convoy from the installation to Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site on April 11 to April 22 for the two-week exercise called Operation Raider Focus.

Fort Carson officials say about 1,200 military vehicles and equipment will take part in this convoy to include over 325 Stryker armored vehicles. Additionally, about 30 rotary-wing aircraft will fly to Piñon Canyon to participate in the exercise.

Each convoy will have up to 30 vehicles and travel 40 mph on two routes. Convoys will be 30 minutes apart and won’t travel in urban areas during peak rush hours.

Convoys will travel on the following highways:

I-25

Hwy 160

Hwy 350

State Hwy 115

Hwy 50

State Hwy 71

Due to the increase in traffic and slow speed of the convoys, travelers may experience delays and should plan accordingly.

No travel will occur on I-25 through Pueblo during peak rush hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Increased dust and noise levels from this exercise can be expected during this time due to training and traffic throughout the area.

The training includes day and night blank-fire exercises incorporating both aircraft and military members from the Army and Air Force.

The unit will redeploy to Fort Carson in early May.

If you have noise complaints, call the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at 719-526-9849.