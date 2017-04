EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Effective immediately, Stage One Fire Restrictions have been lifted for El Paso County, the Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Even though the restrictions have been lifted, officials ask everyone to use caution when using any open fire and/or flame-producing devices. Always keep a safe area for their use and make sure you keep fire suppression items available.

The Sheriff’s Office and other fire officials will continue to monitor weather and fire danger conditions throughout the year and may enact additional restrictions as needed in the upcoming months.