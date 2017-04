COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Police are looking for a car break-in suspect who shot a man in the hand during a confrontation early Wednesday.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 2400 block of Broadway near Market Streets.

Police say staff at Penrose Main Hospital informed them a 30-year-old man had been shot when he confronted the suspect who was breaking into his car in the parking lot of his apartment complex.

The man was shot in the hand but is in stable condition and undergoing medical treatment, according to authorities.

After the shot was fired, both the victim and the suspect fled in different directions.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man around 40-years-old, about 5 feet 10 inches, with a muscular build and “an almost shaved head,” according to police.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.