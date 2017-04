A Colorado Springs man has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash last month near downtown.

According to Colorado Springs police, William Hudson was eastbound on Platte Avenue when he collided with a westbound pickup truck that was turning left onto Pitkin Street. The driver of the pickup, 55-year-old Johnny Henson, was ejected and died at the scene on March 17th.

An investigation into the crash revealed that Hudson, 42, was driving recklessly just prior to the crash, Colorado Springs police said. Hudson was arrested Tuesday for Vehicular Homicide and booked into the Criminal Justice Center.

Anyone with information or who was a witness is encouraged to call Colorado Springs police, or Crimestoppers at 719-634-STOP.