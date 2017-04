COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UCHealth Memorial Hospital North has begun work on a major expansion expected to be completed in 2018 or early 2019.

Officials say the project has grown from $85 million to over $110 million due in part to increased demand for healthcare at the campus.

The expansion will provide over 100 inpatient beds in addition to the following:

Additional women’s care and birth center services including 2 C-section operating rooms

Nine additional emergency department rooms including two more trauma suites

Two additional general surgery operating rooms

Additional acute-care and ICU inpatient beds

Hospital officials say these services will allow MHN to expand their birth center, level III trauma center and surgical specialties, including an orthopedic and spine surgery program.

According to officials, inpatient admissions grew more than 60 percent at MHN from 2014 to 2016, and births increased more than 20 percent.

Additionally, outpatient services tripled during this time.

The design of the expansion will complement plans by Children’s Hospital Colorado to build a full-service pediatric hospital on the UCHealth Memorial North campus.

Plans for a 10th birthday celebration for the hospital are also underway.