COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s a unique ‘Rat Pack’ – style show and it’s coming to the Pikes Peak region this weekend!

Known as “LA’s #1 Sinatra Show,” – they are the Sinatra Tribute Band. Rick Blessing and the Trip Ziegler Quartet present the Sinatra tribute “Come Fly With Me.”

Over the years, Rick Blessing has performed with a number of jazz groups across the United States, Europe and the South Pacific.

Since returning to the Springs, he’s performed Sinatra concerts with the Front Range Jazz Lab Band to large crowds at the Stargazers Theater.

Most recently, he has also been appearing with his trio, quintet and octet groups at various concerts and clubs.