GOLDEN, Colo. — Emergency crews worked to save a woman who was trapped under a 1,500-pound boulder on North Table Mountain Wednesday afternoon.

The Golden Fire Department and multiple other agencies responded to help the woman.

“Hiker has multiple fractures and is in critical condition,” the Golden Fire Department said on Twitter at about 2:30 p.m.

Assisting @GoldenCOFire on a hiker rescue in North Table Mtn Park. pic.twitter.com/M90lCPskbr — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) April 5, 2017

Crews hiked in on foot and used an ATV to bring pieces of a hydraulic spreader and special airbags to remove boulder, officials said.

First responders were able to get the boulder off the woman at about 2:45 p.m.

Once the woman was freed, crews had to transport her on a stretcher to a medical helicopter waiting nearby.

“A medical helicopter is on standby at the top of N. Table Mtn., but still a 45-minute hike away so they’re working on alternative ideas,” the Golden Fire Department said on Twitter.

Using a high angle rope system, hiker was carried up the ridge to a waiting Flight for Life helicopter. Great teamwork by several agencies. pic.twitter.com/IrgYGKWsXB — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) April 5, 2017

“The patient is being walked to a rope system that will take her to the waiting medical helicopter,” officials said a short time later.

Officials said the 30-year-old woman was unconscious but her vitals were “fairly good.”

Firefighters got the woman to the helicopter at about 3:15 p.m. and it took off about 10 minutes later.

West Metro Fire Rescue released a video of the rescue operation.

The Golden Fire Department said the woman is from Europe and was in Colorado for a conference. They clarified that she was not with the American Mountaineering Center.

“She was going climbing with a friend. On the way, they heard a crack and friend said he saw a boulder falling from 30 feet above them,” officials said.

The friend ran to get help and happened to find two paramedics from Littleton Fire who were out for a hike, officials said. Another hiker who was nearby ran downhill to call 911.

