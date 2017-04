COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — City crews continue to clean up thousands of city trees damaged or destroyed during Tuesday’s snow storm.

Residents who need to remove debris from a private tree on their property can take all tree and vegetation debris to the following locations for a minimal fee or donation:

Rocky Top Recycling

1775 E. Las Vegas

719-579-9103

Cost: $10 per load weekdays or free with non-perishable food donation on Saturdays only from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Don’s Garden Shop

Platte and Powers

719-591-1040

Cost: $6 per cubic yard or $18 per truckload

Pioneer Sand Company

8335 Vollmer Roada

719-495-8858

Cost: $10 per load, any size

If you are a homeowner, you are responsible for removing private trees and debris from your property. You are encouraged to check with your insurance company first to see if damages are covered or assistance is provided.

If you need assistance with debris removal, call Pikes Peak United Way 211 for referrals to help seniors and people with disabilities as well as those on a limited income.

To report a damaged or downed city tree, call 719-385-5942 Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You can leave a voicemail after hours that will be received the next business day.

For emergencies, call 911.