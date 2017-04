COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As summer construction season gets underway, CDOT wants to make sure both you and workers get home safely.

This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week.

CDOT along with the city of Colorado Springs is working to bring awareness of the number of work zone accidents each year.

They want to make sure drivers stay alert when going through work zones and to slow down.

“These are humans, these are folks with families, these are folks that in the morning they kiss their loved ones goodbye and we want to make sure they go home at the end of their shift” CDOT official Michelle Peulen.

Last year, 7 people were killed in work zones, all of them motorists.

CDOT says it’s not just the workers who are at risk in those zones.