COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex off N. Murray Boulevard Wednesday night.

Authorities say reports of a shooting in the 200 block of N. Murray Boulevard came in around 8:52 p.m.

Police say one person was shot and either drove himself or had someone drive him to a local hospital for treatment. He was shot one time and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

At this time authorities have not released any suspect information.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

