COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he robbed a 7-Eleven early Wednesday, and police are looking for a second suspect involved.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the convenience store located at 4605 Austin Bluffs Parkway, near Barnes Road.

After robbing the 7-Eleven of an unknown amount of cash, the suspects, described as two black men, fled on foot.

Officers contained the area and were able to arrest one suspect, identified as Anthony Robinson. He was charged with aggravated robbery, according to police.

The other suspect is still on the loose.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call police at 719-444-7000.