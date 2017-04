COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Interested in volunteering for the 2018 U.S. Senior Open Championship?

Online volunteer registration is now open!

Conducted by the United States Golf Association, the championship is looking to fill more than 2,300 volunteer positions on 28 committees – including marshals, transportation, leaderboards and merchandise.

Click here to read a full description of committee responsibilities.

Volunteers are asked to work four shifts, four hours each, throughout the 7-day championship.

The championship will be played on The Broadmoor Golf Club’s East Course from June 25 to July 1.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply early to specify committee preference.

Click here to apply.

Volunteers will also have access to the volunteer headquarters hospitality, which provides complimentary food and beverages when volunteering.

This will be the eighth USGA championship hosted by The Broadmoor, which also celebrates its centennial during the championship’s second round on June 29.