COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A mother and son were seriously injured in a stabbing at a northeastern Colorado Springs home Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 8:45 a.m. Friday at a home on Eagle Canyon Drive, which is in the area of Barnes Road and Peterson Road. Police said three people were injured in the incident. One suspect has been taken into custody. All four people involved lived at the home and are related to each other, according to police.

Two people, a woman in her 50s and her 17-year-old son, had multiple stab wounds, according to police. They were hospitalized with serious injuries, but are expected to survive. A third victim, a man in his 50s, had injuries to his head, but was not stabbed. He is also expected to survive.

Police said the suspect, a 21-year-old man, has been taken into custody. He will be charged with assault and possibly other charges, according to police. Police did not say how he is related to the victims.

