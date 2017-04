COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Now that spring training is over, baseball is in full swing and that means here locally too with the Colorado Springs Sky Sox returning to Security Service Field.

The Sky Sox roster will look quite familiar this year as 15 guys on the roster return to Colorado Springs this season including infielder Nathan Orf.

“I loved living here last year,” he said. “It’s a great area and good place to play and live so we’re all very excited.”

Outfielder Lewis Brinson says spring training was productive and healthy and as the Brewers’ number one prospect, he’s focused on making an impact this season.

“It just adds a little bit more fun to the game,” Brinson said. “And now I can go out there and relax and know that my dreams are going to come true sooner than later and you know all I have to do is go out there and play baseball.”

A new face on the squad is outfielder Ryan Cordell who was acquired by the Brewers late last year.

“I just want to take the opportunities I get here,” said Cordell. “I’m around a lot of great guys, great coaching staff so I just want to learn from those guys and just continue to progress in my career.”

Many of the guys spent time playing together in spring training, something Orf and Brinson say makes for an easier transition heading into the season.

“I think we have a lot of interesting and great personalities on the team this year and a good mix between veteran experience in the big leagues and young and upcoming guys that are really talented,” said Orf.

“We’ve got a lot of characters in the club house, keeping it loose, and with Rick Sweet at the helm it should be a good year,” said Brinson.

Returning to Colorado Springs means acclimating to the elevation, which is something the vets have experience with but for new comers like Cordell, it’s a learning process.

“I was out there yesterday, ran a few sprints just to see what it was like and it got to me pretty quick so it’s going to take a little adjusting,” said Cordell.

The Sky Sox home opener is this Thursday evening as they host the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Gates open an hour ahead of game time. First pitch is 6:40 p.m.