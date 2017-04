PUEBLO, Colo. — DICK’S Sporting Goods is coming to Pueblo.

The new store will be located in Pueblo Crossing at 5945 N. Elizabeth Street.

The grand opening celebration will be on Friday, April 21 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday, Derek Wolfe, defensive lineman for the Broncos, will be making an appearance from noon to 2 p.m.

On Sunday, kids ages 6 to 15 can test their strength, agility and speed in the “Ready, Set, Roll! Challenge!” from noon to 2 p.m. Prizes will be awarded upon completion.

There will also be daily giveaways to celebrate the grand opening. Free Adidas performance shirts will be handed to the first 100 people in line on Friday and on Saturday and Sunday mystery gift cards will be handed out to the first 100 people in line.

