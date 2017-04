COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Effective Wednesday at 8 a.m., citywide burn restrictions are lifted in Colorado Springs.

“The first part of April has brought relief through rain and snow after a very dry March and subsequent increase in fire activity,” said Fire Marshal Brett Lacey. “For the present time our fire danger outlook has improved and burn restrictions can now be lifted. May and June however, are expected to be hot and dry so burn restrictions or bans may be instituted again.”

Residents are encouraged to help reduce wildfire risk by implementing wildfire mitigation concepts into landscaping.

>> Click here to view tips on improving your home’s survivability in the event of a wildfire.