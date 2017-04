COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Just like the Pony Express, neither rain or snow is going to stop the Young Job Fair Tuesday.

This job fair features 68 employers representing more than 1,500 open positions for young adults ages 16 to 24.

The Young Adult Job Fair will be held Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hotel Elegante on South Circle Drive.

Veterans and eligible spouses can enter at 11 a.m.

Job seekers can register for the job fair and research participating employers by clicking here.