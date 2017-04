Footage of a cockatoo dancing to Elvis’ hit “Don’t Be Cruel” has gone viral.

The video shows a man playing the classic on a acoustic guitar as his pets start to jam out.

This is the best video on the Internet currently. pic.twitter.com/KPNZddth5S — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 1, 2017

One of the cockatoos clearly stands out more than the other, imitating the very dancing of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself.

You can see the bird shuffling, bobbing its head back and forth and truly living in the moment.

The other cockatoo can be seen also enjoying the music, but not quite as much as its friend.

People took to social media to express just how much they loved the video themselves and even put together a few hilarious GIFs for your viewing pleasure.

When you're living for the song but your friend isn't really into it. pic.twitter.com/MV1lLdKqdS — Charles White (@charleswhite3) April 2, 2017

When your favourite song comes on in the club pic.twitter.com/Tprt4PuzEt — Jessica Walford (@jesswalford) April 2, 2017

@Phil_Lewis_ @kenmccoll The non dancing one is like the missus used to her man making a fool of himself at parties. ๐Ÿ™„๐Ÿ˜ — James Dornan SNP (@glasgowcathcart) April 1, 2017

When you just want your own personal space pic.twitter.com/0UkkMSpjRE — Jessica Walford (@jesswalford) April 2, 2017