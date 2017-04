COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Those big brown trucks will soon pass through select U.S. neighborhoods on the weekends.

UPS announced Monday it plans to start making Saturday deliveries.

The company said in a statement this change is “one of the largest” since it was founded 109 years ago.

This change is also going to create jobs – about 6,000 new ones by the end of next year.

It’s currently being tested in cities including Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Atlanta.

UPS Saturday service will expand to 15 major metro areas this month, with plans for expanding to nearly 4,7000 cities nationwide by the holiday shipping season.