COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A southern Colorado Springs clothing store was robbed at gunpoint Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the robbery happened around 4:20 p.m. at a store in the area of Astrozon Boulevard and Academy Boulevard. Police said a woman went into the store and tried to distract one of the workers. Another man came in and showed a handgun. Then two more men came in and stole several pairs of expensive boots, according to police.

Police said the man with the gun appeared to be a lookout for the others.

The suspects left the store in two cars.

Police said no shots were fired and no one was injured in the robbery. No suspects have been arrested.