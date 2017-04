COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A group of mothers whose children have been murdered gathered in downtown Colorado Springs Monday.

Mothers of Murdered Youth, which was created in 1998, held the rally in conjunction with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Jennifer Romero created the group after her son Gino was murdered in 1997.

She says it’s a way for families to be there for each other when they go through such a horrible tragedy.

Pictures of those murdered were on display today in hopes no one will forget who they are.

