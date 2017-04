PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was found dead in a locked restroom at the Colorado State Fairgrounds Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said a state fair maintenance worker found the man’s body in a women’s restroom in the carnival area of the fairgrounds. The worker was doing a routine check of the facility.

Deputies suspect the man climbed on top of the building sometime over the weekend and fell through a roof vent, landing on the floor. They said no foul play is suspected.

The man’s name has not been released.