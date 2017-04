FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Deputies are looking for the man who used a stolen Widefield District 3 debit card at the Fountain Walmart last month.

Deputies said it happened around 9 a.m. March 3 at the Walmart on Highway 85/87 in Fountain. The suspect made two purchases with the debit card, each for exactly $70. He also tried to buy Walmart gift cards using several different credit cards, according to deputies.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing dark clothing, including a hoodie. He got into the passenger side of a small silver SUV. A surveillance image of the suspect is available above.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Marissa Williams at 719-208-0054 or email marissawilliams@elpasoco.com .