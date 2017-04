COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Conagra Brands, Inc. has recalled Hunt’s Chili Kits because of a potential presence of salmonella in the chili seasoning packet.

The company was recently notified that some raw ingredients it received from a supplier might have been contaminated with salmonella.

The kits were sold at retailers and military commissaries.

The recalled kits are 44.8 ounces and have a “Best By” date of April 4, 2018, April 5, 2018 and May 1, 2018 along with a UPC code of 3534619500, 3534619600 and 3534622200 below the barcode.

